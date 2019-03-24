We support Angie Lawrence in the upcoming Viroqua Area School District board election.
As parents of a middle schooler, a preschooler and a toddler, we have chosen Viroqua over big cities and other small towns in large part because of the schools.
For decades, Angie has led efforts that ensure families like ours have access to a quality and choice of education, extracurricular experiences and community life few other places offer.
At a time of transition in our state government and turmoil at the national level, we have an opportunity to re-elect a dedicated, informed and compassionate leader at the local level.
Angie has been a positive, generous and intelligent contributor to civic life in our area for more than 20 years. She has a grasp of the unique needs of and opportunities for Viroqua students and families as a result of raising her kids in the Viroqua schools and serving in numerous volunteer and board roles in the community.
In conversations with Angie, we are always impressed by how thorough a grasp she has on the responsibilities of the school board.
As a result of her leadership, she has spoken at the state and federal level about expanded child-care options for families in our district, increased funding for K-12 education and fair teacher compensation, campaigning tirelessly for the students and families of this district.
Angie is a leader we need on the school board. Please join us in voting for her on April 2.
Lizzy and Jake Haucke, Viroqua