Lloyd W. Holmberg: Fighting COVID-19 requires mutual reliance from everyone

We rightfully honor our veterans who have risked serious injury and their lives in foreign lands.

The approximate number of military deaths from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined is 616,640. Many died protesting their fellow service members.

Today, a significant portion of Americans residing stateside are unwilling to wear masks when so advised or to become vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine and masks are a proven means of protecting fellow Americans.

The "freedom" from mask wearing discomfort or from receiving a vaccine seems a weak case when contrasted with protection for themselves and many thousands of American families from the gruesome effects of COVID-19. The series of a three-shot vaccine for the dreaded polio virus was readily taken by a then-unified nation in 1964 and continued so, until it was no longer a threat (1979).

Surely, 621,000 plus lives lost already to COVID-19 (including the Delta variant) is neither irrelevant nor a hoax, as affected families and hospital personnel could and would attest. Reinterpretations of the COVID-19 issue and other overt threats are clearly self-serving deceptions and a mockery of what out senses are revealing to us.