Loan toon

Solar power isn't the right solution -- Jim Blair

The letter to the editor last Wednesday "Solar farms make our future brighter" suggests covering farmland and forests in the United States with solar collectors to make us richer and reduce climate change.

Breastfed babies have unique needs -- Anne Eglash

The Aug. 20 parenting advice column discussed infant feeding frequency. As a breastfeeding medicine physician with the UW Breastfeeding Medicine Clinic, I would like to add clarifications to this article.

Trump is greater threat than Biden -- Steve Weber

In his column last Sunday, "Why Republicans don’t join Cheney," Marc Thiessen writes that the greatest threat facing our country is not Trump, but "the serial disasters President Joe Biden has unleashed since taking office — among them, the worst inflation in 40 years, the highest gas prices in decades, the worst border crisis in U.S. history and the worst crime wave in many cities since the 1990s."

