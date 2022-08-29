Loan toon
The La Crosse School District is asking us to pass a $194.7 million binding referendum to build a new high school. On the surface this may loo…
Tim Michels suggests that if he’s elected as governor everything is on the table with elections, up to and including decertifying an election.
The letter to the editor last Wednesday "Solar farms make our future brighter" suggests covering farmland and forests in the United States with solar collectors to make us richer and reduce climate change.
In November, voters will not have any difficulties in seeing the differences between the beliefs and the positions of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes.
I'm a retired teacher and regular voter. I've lived in Madison for 48 years.
A possible referendum question being considered by the La Crosse County Board is deceiving. It states, "Should WI Statute s.940.04, which bans…
The Aug. 20 parenting advice column discussed infant feeding frequency. As a breastfeeding medicine physician with the UW Breastfeeding Medicine Clinic, I would like to add clarifications to this article.
In his column last Sunday, "Why Republicans don’t join Cheney," Marc Thiessen writes that the greatest threat facing our country is not Trump, but "the serial disasters President Joe Biden has unleashed since taking office — among them, the worst inflation in 40 years, the highest gas prices in decades, the worst border crisis in U.S. history and the worst crime wave in many cities since the 1990s."
John Rosemond’s July 10 article, “Research on ultrasounds is murky,” was a disservice to pregnant women and their families. Rosemond suggested…
This concerns high school sports practices being forced on Labor Day. As a tradesman and parent, it is difficult to plan anything the "last we…