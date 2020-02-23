Logan Staples: Vaccinations are vital

In the United States, there are groups of people with weakened immune systems who are unable to receive vaccines. Those reasons can range from cancer, HIV, diabetes, old age and infancy. Yet there are people who oppose vaccinations for their own reasons such as religious, health or costs.

A popular reason why people may avoid vaccinations is the potential link to autism. However, the CDC proved that to be a complete fallacy. Another concern for anti-vaxxers is the possibility of an allergic reaction. The CDC also conducted a study on this matter and found that the odds of having a poor reaction is fairly low, somewhere around one in a million doses.

Another reason why some people may not receive vaccinations is due to the cost, which is completely understandable for adults. However, there is good news for parents. There is a program called Vaccines for Children. The program is funded by the government to help parents vaccinate their children if they do not have the financial means to do so. The program is intended for children or individuals under the age of 19 who are eligible for Medicaid, uninsured or underinsured.