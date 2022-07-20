Lois Gilbert: McGrath stands out for Congress

I write to enthusiastically endorse Deb McGrath as our congressional representative in Wisconsin's important 3rd District. It is refreshing to find such a well-qualified and capable leader with a positive vision for our state's future.

McGrath's 25-year military career as an Army captain and an intelligence officer around the world gives her the credentials of proven leadership and an understanding of complex problems. She has spent her career protecting our country, and now wants to focus on helping Wisconsin.

Deb's education includes studies in American government, executive leadership, and theology. She is articulate, shows common sense and mature judgment, respects women, and is an active listener of voter concerns. She is committed to prosperity for all.

As a senior citizen, I have been choosing who to cast my votes for for many many years. And lately I have gotten so very weary of political candidates who are only offering hatred towards others, anger, and fears for our future.

This is why Deb McGrath feels like a welcome breath of fresh air to me. She offers a positive vision, respect for others, high intelligence, and an even temperament. These are all qualities sorely needed today.

On August 9, please join my family and me and vote for a candidate we can all be proud to call our representative in Congress, Deb McGrath.

Lois Gilbert

La Crosse