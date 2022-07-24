 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loren Kannenberg: Pfaff will continue Kind legacy in Congress

As a former school principal I was thrilled to see that our State Senator, Brad Pfaff, was endorsed by the Wisconsin Education Association Council and the National Education Association. On Aug. 9, I’ll be voting for him to be our Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rep. Ron Kind, who has endorsed Brad’s campaign, leaves a legacy of putting the people of Wisconsin above partisan politics. As Congressman Kind’s former district chief of staff, I’ve seen firsthand how hard he has worked for rural and western Wisconsin. I know that Brad will continue that legacy and be a Congressman we can all be proud of.

Please join me in voting for Brad Pfaff on Aug. 9.

Loren Kannenberg 

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.

Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

Regarding the July 15 article "Ballots should be mailed by the voter," we are told this requirement is ballot and election security. Every stage from voter to election office must be secure.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News