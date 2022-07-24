Loren Kannenberg: Pfaff will continue Kind legacy in Congress

As a former school principal I was thrilled to see that our State Senator, Brad Pfaff, was endorsed by the Wisconsin Education Association Council and the National Education Association. On Aug. 9, I’ll be voting for him to be our Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rep. Ron Kind, who has endorsed Brad’s campaign, leaves a legacy of putting the people of Wisconsin above partisan politics. As Congressman Kind’s former district chief of staff, I’ve seen firsthand how hard he has worked for rural and western Wisconsin. I know that Brad will continue that legacy and be a Congressman we can all be proud of.