Loren Kannenberg: Supporting Sharon Hampson for District 7

I enthusiastically endorse Sharon Hampson for the 7th District of the La Crosse County Board. I served as a citizen member on the county’s Health and Services Board for over 20 years and Sharon was on the board for 18 years with me. She was also the chair of the board for a number of years which showed the respect members had for her.

During those years I watched a dedicated, hardworking board member who always came to meetings prepared to discuss the topics of the day. Sharon had a strong commitment to public health. She didn’t come to the meeting to just listen. She provided her expertise on topics that were on the agenda and was not there just to talk but to act on items she was committed to.

Sharon served on Wisconsin and national boards. She was also an advocate for clean air and water, child protective services, juvenile justice and human services in general. She also volunteered to serve on other committees and always went to public hearings to provide knowledge and the experience she gained in her 18 years serving on the county board.

I live in the seventh district and look forward to casting my ballot for her on April 5.

Loren Kannenberg

La Crosse

