Lori Lunney: Concern over being 'anti-police' raises questions

There are quotes in last Thursday’s La Crosse Tribune from police leaders focused on certain community members being “anti-police." This is a very inflammatory way of describing people who were on an original subcommittee last year looking into whether a police oversight board was feasible and what such a board should look like.

I personally know three of the community members who served as volunteers on the subcommittee. They are highly capable people, working to make this a community where everyone can speak truthfully about their lived experiences, both positive and negative, build community relationships, bring fresh ideas into policing and, yes, even bring criticism of the way they’ve experienced police in their lives. All of this to make policing more accountable, safe and accessible for everyone.

In my experience, attending the Criminal Justice Management Council meetings and subcommittee meetings regarding developing a police oversight board, the only divisiveness I witnessed (an inability to communicate respectfully) came from one person, a La Crosse policeman.

Yet, in this latest article, the Tribune quotes Sheriff Wolf as saying, “Having anti-police individuals trying to manipulate law enforcement, it’s not going to do any good, and it’s going to be very toxic to the whole process.”

How are these citizen volunteers manipulating law enforcement? Can we talk about our lived experience, even if it’s bad, without being “anti-police”? Citizens should be able to explore areas where police might not be the best choice (ex. more counselors instead of SROs in schools) without being publicly maligned.

Lori Lunney

Onalaska

