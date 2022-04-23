Lori Toso: Wisconsin must have independent, non-partisan redistricting

Last Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court released their opinion on the new redistricting maps that Wisconsinites will live with for the next decade. In an unbelievable move, they chose the GOP’s gerrymandered maps that they (Wisconsin Supreme Court) rejected just a month earlier.

To add to the outrage, they chose these maps at the latest possible hour on April 15, the same day the next election cycle begins, making any sensible appeals to this insensibility impossible.

These obscenely GOP-gerrymandered maps mean that in a statewide tie, Republicans win 63 out of 99 Assembly seats and 23 out of 33 Senate seats (Marquette University, John Johnson).

The time is overdue to take the redistricting process out of the hands of the legislature. The process of allowing a few power-hungry legislators to choose their voters defies the words of the Declaration of Independence that “the government shall derive its power from the consent of the governed.”

Through referendums and resolutions, Wisconsinites have voted overwhelmingly in favor of an independent, non-partisan redistricting process. The need cannot be overstated.

Lori Toso

Holmen

