Recently the La Crosse Navy League lost another valued member on this earth. My friend and fellow church member, Eugene Johnson, was laid to rest after his funeral with military honors.

Among the military formation were two La Crosse Navy League members who had served in the Naval Reserve with Mr. Johnson — Greg Stevens and Tom Sweeney. Sweeney is also the Commanding Officer of U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, the Navy sponsored youth program in the La Crosse area which Eugene supported.

I never knew Johnson and his late wife Florence to not walk the walk that they talked. They raised 13 children and were blessed with many more grandchildren and great grandchildren. While not an actual member of the family, I was invited as family to many special occasions through the years where the Johnsons were present.

The Navy League continues on and welcomes all to join us. No prior military affiliation is required to be a part of this vital, nonprofit civilian organization. Information about visiting an event, meeting or becoming a member of the La Crosse Navy League can be found at www.facebook.com/LaCrosseNavyLeague.

Lorraine Rose Decker

La Crosse