Lou Kalis: Gary Padesky listens, cares on County Board

Gary Padesky stands for the people of our community. He chooses to volunteer because he cares for and is passionate about La Crosse County and our residents. Being a County Board member requires an individual to listen to all needs of the community and to represent the masses.

Gary will listen to you and represent you. If there is one thing I can promise you, Gary cares about our community and wants what is in our best interest. The first time I met Gary, he walked up and hugged me. I stood there shocked until he said, “I heard your mother passed. … Moms are everything. They’re the best. I’m sorry for your loss.” He said it with a tear in his eye. He had only heard of me and we never had a conversation prior. Plain and simple, this man cared for another human being. Perhaps his random compassion shocked me more. Why are more people not like Gary? Picking leadership begins with trust and respect. I trust and respect him. I know he will represent our wonderful county.