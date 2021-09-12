Louie Ferris: Thank the greatest generation at dedication of WWII memorial

Two months ago I was approached by a young couple and asked to do one more memorial. The young lady had an aunt who passed away in August 2020 and left money in her estate to build a memorial in memory of her five brothers who served in World War II. Two were Marines, two Navy and one Army.

Battling stage four cancer and on hospice I was a little hesitant to tackle such a project. Still, it's a been there, done that, and not having to raise the money was easy. I hire local contractors who love La Crosse and have veterans in the family.

The La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau is going to spend $50,000 to $60,000 to promote the memorials, and I expect them to be a major tourist attraction in La Crosse.

World War II Memorial dedication will take place at 11 a.m. September 16 at Veterans Freedom Park in the northside. This honors the greatest generation.

We need your help in honoring and paying tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. They earned our respect. They gave their lives for America's Freedom and now are asking for one hour of your time.

We are only asking for you to say "thank you" to the thousands of men and women who sacrificed their lives in World War II for our freedom.