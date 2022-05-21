Louise Campbell: Take a second look at eliminating French

Currently the La Crosse School District has considerable funding challenges. The proposed high school merger is said to be one way to save money. In addition, it is said that an advantage of combining the two high schools is to be able to offer courses that it’s difficult to offer on both campuses.

A prime example of this might be foreign languages. At this time French is taught by distance learning, with the professor being “live” on one campus and on screen on the other. Clearly this is not ideal for language learning, particularly for the students who don’t have a live teacher in the classroom.

Why would it not be reasonable to wait until long-term plans are made before eliminating programs? Learning the French language has much importance for academics, the arts and culture, travel, business, world affairs, and our own local history. And it has been taught in La Crosse schools for many decades.

I urge the La Crosse school board to take a second look at the plans to eliminate French, and to keep academic programs strong.

Louise Campbell

La Crosse

