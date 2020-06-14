Louise Olson: Halt assault on migratory birds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have been an avid bird watcher for most of my life. Since February, 25 migratory bird species have nested on my property.

I am just one of the estimated 46 million bird watchers in America who is saddened and angry that the Trump administration is planning to reduce the protections for more than 1,000 wild bird species that have been in effect for more than a century under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

The current government’s plan eliminating fines for the “incidental” killing of birds and exempting all industrial hazards from enforcement means that big corporations and land developers can ignore and excuse the killing of birds through construction of pipelines, oil drilling, deforestation and other actions.

The 2010 oil spill by British Petroleum caused the death of more than a million birds, for which the company paid more than $100 million in fines to restore lost habitats. Corporations today would pay nothing under President Trump’s edict and thus take less care in preserving one of nature’s most valuable components of our ecosystem and environment.