010520-lt-opn-lte-foy_merged

Gun argument doesn’t make sense
The recent shooting in a Texas church has stirred up the gun debate.
Gun advocates say a bigger tragedy was averted because a “good guy with a gun” killed the attacker. In this case, that’s true, but it’s true because we’re living in miserable social circumstances created by no-rules gun fans.
For perspective, imagine a parallel situation: Say suits of armor outlived their medieval utility, and persisted to today, becoming more developed and lethal along the way, with spikes and blades and knobs.
Say some people liked them because they looked cool, but unfortunately, a rising tide of craziness produced incidents where some wore them to slam into crowds of school children or church goers, killing many.
You have free articles remaining.
The answer to this danger would be, if not to eliminate these deadly items, at least to use common sense: Deny them to people with crazy and violent histories.
But armor advocates—and manufacturers—would invoke “armor rights,” just as gun advocates say they’re protecting the Second Amendment.”
Well remember, your right to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose. The first right listed in the Declaration of Independence is the right to life. Everybody’s right to life supersedes the right of gun enthusiasts to make America a place where mass shootings are commonplace.
Gun advocates say they want to defend themselves from tyrannical government, but they really believe government itself is an imposition.
Like anti-vaxxers, they are foolish romantics selfishly willing to sacrifice others for their fantasies.
Donald Foy, La Farge