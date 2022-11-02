Luanne Neumann: Choose candidate in 3rd District to move state forward

With the upcoming election, it is interesting to see so many commentaries in the La Crosse Tribune. A “Call for Citizenship” by two former elected officials, Steve Gunderson and Dale Schultz, remind us to chose public servants who will move our state and its citizens “Forward.” How could anyone disagree?

One of the offices being voted on lacks information on which to make my decision—the 3rd District for the US House of Representatives. Derrick Van Orden vs. Brad Pfaff. Sure, there are the yard signs, print ads, and television commercials, but Van Orden refuses to do a face-to-face debate with Pfaff. What is that all about?

I recently learned that Van Orden lives in Prairie du Chien. When and why did that happen? I too am a transplant to our fine city (36 years ago), and many still consider folks like me an outsider. If Van Orden claims to be from Prairie du Chien, it would be great if he would let us know more about himself.

The other candidate, Pfaff, has a well-established record of public service. He grew up on a Lacrosse County farm. He was elected to the Wisconsin Senate and served as the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2019. These are resources that build the qualifications of Pfaff. I know Brad Pfaff and worked with him on efforts to promote PEACE between Israel and Palestine. Brad is an honest and hardworking man. He is the candidate I trust.

Third District voters: do your homework before you visit the polls! Chose the candidate who will move our state forward!

Luanne Neumann

Prairie du Chien