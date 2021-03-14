LWV: Tune into candidate forums, learn about candidates

If you are like most people, March makes us anxious to move on to spring, fresh starts, and local elections. Yes, April 6, our Spring Election focuses on our local interests - our school boards, town councils, city mayors and state superintendent.

Voting, like decorating is about making choices. Putting bunny ears on that skeleton left over from October or voting for a candidate because you have a favorite cousin with the same first name may not be great decisions. But how can you make responsible and informed choices? Luckily, You Tube, the internet and the League of Women Voters are here to help.

On March 18, the School District and the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area are partnering to bring you a virtual School Board Candidate Forum (6:30 pm). The forum will be broadcasted on LWV La Crosse Area’s You Tube channel.

March 22, WXOW, WLSU and the League will present a Mayoral Forum (6:35 pm). This too, can be viewed on You Tube.

In addition, the League invites voters to learn about their ballot and local candidates by checking out our nonpartisan online voter guide, Vote411.org. It covers La Crosse County candidate information, your registration status and polling place.