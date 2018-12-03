After the people's votes has been counted and the controlling party is not happy, Republican legislators in Madison are acting like a bunch of spoiled brats and want to limit the powers of the new governor so they are out to change things to benefit themselves.
Haven't they heard the saying treat others as you want to be treated yourself?
They also want to change the date of the presidential primary to benefit themselves. I thought they want to save taxpayers money. The cost of changing the date of the primary is high and clerks are complaining about all the headaches it would cause.
How is that saving taxpayers money?
Drawing redistricting lines is a bunch of bull, too.
Politics should be taken out of it. No wonder people complain about politicians.
Lyndon Jackson, Onalaska