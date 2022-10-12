Lyndon Jackson: Expect higher property taxes in Onalaska

I just received a postcard about the Onalaska school referendums.

The operational referendum says it can be passed without increasing the tax levy, but what it doesn't say is probably all property taxes are going up because of increased property values in Onalaska. Mine alone went up 28%, then they want to add an additional levy of 174 per 100,000 of property value for a capital referendum.

How much money does the district lose because Republicans support school vouchers which take money from public schools? All districts should be required to correctly inform the property owners about what their taxes will be because of increased property values. If both referendums pass, expect your property taxes in Onalaska to be a lot higher than they were last year.

Lyndon Jackson

Onalaska