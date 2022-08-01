Lyndon Jackson: Garden output down

The Kane Street garden lost its well-liked coordinator this year. He treated the people who did most of the work with the value that they were to the success of the garden and the amounts of produce handed out.

This year the amounts of produce handed out is down and will continue to decline because they also lost some of dedicated and knowledgeable people for various reasons. The Hunger Task Force should find out why and try to remedy these issues or they could lose more volunteers. They are lucky the rainfall has been timely or their poundage would be even lower because they lost the person that installed most of the irrigation in the past.