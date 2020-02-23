Lyndon Jackson: Give break to property taxpayers

Republicans at it again They want to reduce property taxes on manufacturers by $45 million. Didn't they just get a lower tax rate on profits?

Some shared some of the wealth with employees in the form of bonuses and raises, but many didn't, they kept the big profits for themselves, and now the Republicans want to give them more.

They should cut property taxes for everybody, not just their big donors. They are part of the reason our property taxes are going up, because they support the school voucher program and that takes money from the public schools, so school districts have referendums to make up for lost money because it costs about the same to maintain the schools.

I have to pay about the same to heat my house whether there is one person or 10 living there. The school system is the same.

Lyndon Jackson, Onalaska

