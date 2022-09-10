Lyndon Jackson: Politics coming out of both sides of the mouth

Republicans say they are for lowering taxes, but they support the school voucher program which takes money away from public schools; then the schools want to raise property taxes because they need money to pay for services and maintenance on buildings.

Republicans also say they support law enforcement but then why are they bashing the FBI,aren't they law enforcement? Which side of their mouth are they talking out of.

Now Sen. Ron Johnson wants seniors to come back to the work force and not pay payroll taxes on that money. Of course employers would like that, they could get cheaper labor and I think they already take advantage of people who work part time by paying less an hour for wages and benefits as compared to full time. Does that mean full-time people work harder than part-time people? Probably just another gimmick to get votes.