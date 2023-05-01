Let's see some property tax relief. It seems like all they are talking about are just tax cuts.

Republicans want to make their rich donors happy while all property tax owners see is increases; in part because Republicans keep taking money away from public education so communities have to have referendums to raise money.

And who has to pay that? The property owners. They also complain about affordable living but when property taxes go up on rental property they have to make that up by raising rent, so why don't politicians start talking about property tax relief?

Lyndon Jackson

Onalaska