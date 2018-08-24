Everybody complains about the conditions of our roads.
Our governor just had rebates and a tax holiday with a surplus of money as a ploy to buy votes.
That money should have been allocated toward our roads.
I pay taxes and did not benefit from his ploy. Now there is talk about a wheel tax or a tax on property owners to fix your roads.
Our governor is forcing local municipalities to raise taxes to fix our roads. In reality he is responsible.
I drive a motorcycle and I have to keep a close eye on the roads because of the bad conditions. There are potholes that can cause a motorcyclist to have an accident that would cause serious injuries.
If they keep kicking the can down the road, the costs will just keep getting bigger. But our governor will say he didn't raise taxes. Vote for a change.
Lyndon Jackson, Onalaska