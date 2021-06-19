Lyndon Jackson: Volunteer at community gardens

I have volunteered at the Kane Street garden for several years. It was very hard to keep up with getting things done in the past, and now they have expanded to include the victory and the handicap accessible garden and they are planning to add grape vines.

Some of the people that come up with these ideas don't even help out and get their hands dirty. Who is supposed to get all the work done and done correctly when you can't get many volunteers? You are competing for help with the other victory gardens and the schools that started their own gardens and other community gardens. They advertise come and get free food, but what they should be doing is promoting come help and get free food. I bet that is how it was done in the victory gardens in the past.

There are things that people can do with limited time or abilities. They should allocate or raise money to get water access at more places in the garden so we don't have to drag hoses long distances, which is a real pain. Plants need water, especially the way this year has started out.

I know I am going to ruffle a few feathers, but other places would probably welcome my knowledge and skills as a gardener.

Lyndon Jackson

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0