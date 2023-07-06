As I was pulling out of a parking space across from the International Gardens in Riverside Park recently, an ATV came barreling past the back of my car. It was going very fast, in a parking lot. I successfully avoided hitting it and its passengers. The driver of the ATV blew past me like he didn't even see me.

It got me thinking about the recent conversation we have been having as a community about whether the various vehicles made for off-road uses should be allowed on the roads with the cars and trucks.

The safety features on all of our registered vehicles have been evolving for many decades. Why? Because motorized transportation is inherently dangerous and frequently fatal. Had my Subaru Forester hit the people that zipped behind me in their much smaller, much less substantial vehicle, they would have been harmed. It would have been my fault, legally, and it would have been a terrible incident for everyone involved.

Haven't we already done a lot of thinking about safety on the roads and made good decisions about how our vehicles need to be equipped? Can somebody help me understand how and why the introduction of vehicles that are not made for road use should be allowed onto the streets? And how it can be safe for everyone?

Lynn Biddick

La Crosse