Lynn Wegner: Supporting Barbara Wuensch, Rebecca Rieber in Holmen

I encourage you to vote for Barbara Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber for the Holmen School Board on April 5.

Barbara is a lifelong Holmen resident and graduate. Her sons attended Holmen schools from K-12. Barbara was a district volunteer throughout those 13 years; from classroom volunteer, to field trip chaperone, to band booster club member. She currently serves on the district’s Student Achievement and Learning Committee. Additionally, Barbara has been instrumental in starting the Holmen Alumni and Community Band, which has raised thousands of dollars for the Holmen Band program.

Rebecca is also a Holmen graduate. Her son attended Holmen schools from K-12 and her daughter from second through 12th grade. Rebecca volunteered in the district with PTO and sporting events. She has been on the school board for six years because she wants to perpetuate Holmen’s outstanding public education. Rebecca serves as the vice president of the School Board and chairs the Buildings and Grounds Committee.

Barbara and Rebecca have hands-on experience with students, parents, teachers and administrators that has allowed them to develop strong working relationships with all district stakeholders while giving them a unique perspective on current challenges for both students and staff. Because of their experience, these ladies have received the endorsement of the Holmen Education Association. Barb and Rebecca are committed to doing what’s best for ALL students by creating an inclusive learning environment where ALL students thrive.

Vote Barbara Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber for Holmen School Board on April 5.

Lynn Wegner

Holmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0