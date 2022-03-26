Lynnette Iverson: Supporting Kristie Tweed in District 24

I am writing to support and endorse Kristie Tweed for La Crosse County Board, District 24. I’m asking everyone to please go out and cast your vote on April 5.

I’ve known Kristie for several years and she has proven to me time and again she is honest, dedicated, intelligent and kind. Kristie’s greatest strengths will serve our community well. She is a hard and dedicated worker who will be committed to doing what’s right. Her character, ethics and determination are some of her greatest strengths, and her compassion has no limits. I am honored to know her and privileged to consider her a friend.