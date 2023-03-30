A resident of La Crosse’s 2nd City Council District, I voted in the spring primary elections in February and I’ll vote again in the general election in April.

The top-two vote-getters in District 2, Erin Goggins and Michael Davis, received 55.5% and 29% of the vote, respectively. With Goggins’ election in April surely a foregone conclusion, to me, it’s a waste of voters’ time and taxpapers’ money, as well as unfair to the candidate who won a majority in the primary, in this case, Goggins, to hold a second election to validate the result of her February primary win.

Let me stress that my advocacy for a change in Wisconsin election law is based on principle, not personalities. If, God help us, Donald Trump were running for election to La Crosse’s City Council, and his opponent were the second coming of George Washington, and Trump won a majority of votes cast (50% plus one) in the February primary, I’d still be in favor of Trump being declared the winner without having to run a second time in April. (Assuming the election wasn’t “rigged,” of course.)

It’s the principle of fairness, along with saving taxpayers money, that matters to me. Erin Goggin, having won 55% of votes cast in the February primary, should have been declared the winner in February. It’s that simple.

Lyon Evans

La Crosse