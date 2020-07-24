Magdalene Strittmater: Statue reflects poorly on La Crosse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to you in regards to the controversial topic of removing the Hiawatha statue from Riverside Park.

It is important that as a community, La Crosse has the statue taken down in consideration of the First Nation's people for whom the statue is in likeness of.

It is important to realize the community of La Crosse’s role in the oppression of the First Nation's people and to respect the fact that the statue does not reflect kindly or accurately on the First Nation's people in and around our community.

The statue does not reflect the progression that the community has made throughout the years, and continues to do so.

We as a community need to stand with those who are oppressed and to fight against stereotypes. The statue is a part of La Crosse and has stood tall for many, many years, and it is time to retire it. It would be wonderful to commission a statue that reflects our community more appropriately and in kind regards to all those who live and create the community that makes up La Crosse.

The statue is from the past, and though it was a staple in the park, it is time to think of others and to move the statue and return it to the artist's family as per their request.

Magdalene Strittmater, La Crosse

