Maggie Smith: Reasons to vote for Rieber and Wuensch in Holmen

As a new resident of Holmen it became readily apparent which candidates for Holmen’s School Board care deeply about the community and its learners. Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch are longtime district volunteers, graduates of the district, and proud parents of students who graduated from Holmen’s schools. Both have served their schools and community for years.

It took attendance at a single school board meeting to see stark differences in the men campaigning against them. The opponents spend their time on endless anti-mask soliloquies, and claim to campaign for transparency while simultaneously deleting questions and blocking those who disagree with their views on social media. One candidate homeschools his children while purporting to know which practices the district should adopt. Their latest idea to “support” district staff is to have them compete against each other in a discriminatory contest controlled by the community’s wealthiest private donors.

Elect leaders who believe all learners deserve a safe place to learn. Who understand how to build bridges across systems to affect change. Who believe in celebrating uniqueness while learning from the past. Leaders who’ve trusted the district to educate their children. Who center equity, safety and inclusion in all policies. Vote for candidates supported by the district’s own staff; the Holmen Education Association has endorsed Barb and Rebecca’s campaigns.

All students deserve a safe place to learn where they are welcomed and celebrated for being who they are. Vote April 5 for Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch.

Maggie Smith

Holmen

