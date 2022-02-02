Mandi Hundt: Re-elect Gary Padesky, a good neighbor, to County Board

Having a good neighbor brings peace of mind. You can trust that they will watch out for you and your family. Good neighbors help you feel safe and bring a sense of community to the neighborhood. A good neighbor is friendly, notices, listens, encourages, and fights for what is best for the community. Gary Padesky is a good neighbor.

We are blessed to have Gary as a neighbor and La Crosse County District 7 board representative. Gary has supported my family by listening to our goals to improve the quality of living of property we own. He walks by daily, sharing friendly conversations as we update one another on our families. Gary’s dog is a staple neighborhood friend who loves to socialize and enjoys keeping our neighborhood connected.

Gary has worked to make our community safe and to support policies that make sense for the residents. He is familiar with both city and county governments which has helped improve collaboration between the two, in turn, saving taxpayers money. Gary has voted no on building roads through the marsh and aided in getting stop signs at dangerous neighborhood intersections. He keeps our community pleasant by sponsoring legislation in such cases as making Bluffview Park an official park, saving our boulevard trees, keeping money in the budget for the Weigent Shelter, and keeping our Library Branches open.

As a good neighbor and representative of District 7, Gary will continue to support the community we all live in. Join us in keeping Gary Padesky as our District 7 board representative.

Mandi Hundt

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0