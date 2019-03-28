There is a state Supreme Court election this year. In past elections, the radical right special interests have recruited a candidate who would vote for their interests. Not the most qualified judge, just one who would vote for their interests. Then they flooded the mail with ads for their candidate.
This year is no different. The ads have started arriving extolling Brian Hagedorn over his opponent, Lisa Neubauer, chief judge of the Appellate Court.
Fortunately, there will be far fewer ads this year. Only the Koch brothers' front group, Americans for Prosperity, is backing him. He is so ill-qualified and inferior to Neubauer that most of the groups that usually support the conservative special-interest candidates are not going to support this one.
Also noteworthy is what is missing in the Hagedorn mailers. There is no endorsements by law enforcement, attorneys or other judges, Chief Judge Neubauer has such endorsements aplenty.
Marcia Wine, Onalaska