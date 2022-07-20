 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret and Tim Larson: Deb McGrath running to protect democracy

Deb McGrath protected our country during her 25-year career in national security. Now she is running to protect our democracy. Please join us in voting for Deb McGrath on August 9.

Margaret and Tim Larson

La Crosse 

