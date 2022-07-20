Margaret and Tim Larson: Deb McGrath running to protect democracy

Deb McGrath protected our country during her 25-year career in national security. Now she is running to protect our democracy. Please join us in voting for Deb McGrath on August 9.
Margaret and Tim Larson
La Crosse
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that using drop boxes for ballot collection is illegal. Instead, "absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site."
In 1992, James Carville, a strategist who worked on Bill Clinton's campaign that year, coined the phrase: "It's the economy, stupid." That phrase helped Clinton win the election that year. Words can and do make a difference.
As Sheriff of La Crosse County, I would like to take the opportunity to endorse Scott Bjerkos for the next Sheriff of Vernon County.
The New York Times on Saturday reported that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley compared Wisconsin’s elections to contests rigged by dictators in Syria and North Korea and questioned whether past elections in the state had been legitimate.
The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has turned this country on its head. And Wisconsin is among the worst, with a law from 1849 on the books.
