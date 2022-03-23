Margaret Dihlmann-Malzer: Return Sharon Hampson to County Board

I live in the La Crosse County Board’s 7th District and have known Sharon Hampson for many years. I want to urge every one of my friends and neighbors to vote to return her to the County Board. She is a tireless worker for low-tax, high-quality public services; the citizens of La Crosse County need her.

Sharon is the former chair of the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Board. In that role, she advocated strongly for smoke-free workplaces, and protecting private wells from pollution. She opposed environmentally harmful farming practices.

Sharon worked on developing alternatives to the criminal justice system, including Drug Court, the Crisis Center, and Ophelia's House for non-violent female inmates. She pushed for improvements to the juvenile justice system, and for improving mental health services in the La Crosse County jail.

Sharon worked for 25 years as a teacher and counselor in the public schools and is strongly pro-public education. In contrast, her opponent, in a snit about the change in mascots initiated by Central High School students, said he would be resigning from their alumni association and would no longer support fundraisers or the school’s extracurricular activities like basketball or show choir.

Let’s all commit to voting by mail, voting in-person between March 22 and April 1 at La Crosse’s City Clerk’s Office, or voting at the polls on Election Day Tuesday, April 5. If you live in the 7th District, please join me in voting for Sharon Hampson for the La Crosse County Board.

Margaret Dihlmann-Malzer

La Crosse

