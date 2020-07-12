Margaret Jumonville: Understanding our sins is a blessing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jay Ambrose (“Slavery is not all America is about”) rejects a claim made by The New York Times 1619 Project, a claim that our capitalist system was built on and sustained by the evils of slavery. He regards capitalism as one of the foremost blessings in human history.

I have this understanding of the word blessing: a blessing is a good thing, given or received, something that expresses the essential gracious and loving nature of God.

Ambrose does not wish the origins of the American capitalist economy to be tainted by the sin of slavery. Capitalism has provided opportunities for many generations of Americans, including many of my ancestors.

Yet our economic system was entangled with slavery from the early days of the colonies and the nation, as manifested in agricultural and manufacturing industries, as well as educational institutions and the insurance business.

Therefore, that system could not and did not communicate the blessings of God’s grace and love for the human diversity God created.

We don’t have to reject love of country, or admiration of an economic system, to understand the origins of racism in this nation.