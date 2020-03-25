Margaret Larson: Write-in, re-elect Weidenbach

A community needs excellent leadership all of the time, not just in a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Doug Weidenbach provides that leadership because he is thoughtful, experienced and involved.
Doug understands the people who live in District 3 and represents them in a way that is open, honest and committed to improving the lives of all. He also understands his responsibility to the county as a whole.
As second vice-chair, Doug is an integral part of county board leadership. He also serves on the Health and Human Services Committee and chairs the La Crosse Arts Board.
The La Crosse County Board has lowered tax rates while promoting the health of our citizens, working to improve roads and preserving economic vitality.
However, we still have work to do, and we need Weidenbach on board as we continue to grow our community responsibly and find ways to maintain essential services while reducing the tax burden.
Please request a mail-in absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov
Write-in and re-elect Doug Weidenbach for County Board District 3.
Margaret Larson, La Crosse
