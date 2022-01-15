Margaret Webster: La Crosse taking right steps on feral cats

La Crosse is making a smart move to update policies on managing free roaming cats to allow for TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccinate-return) efforts. Community cats are cats that live outdoors with no discernable owner, they are varied in their sociability or willingness to be around humans, can be a friendly stray to feral cat.

Trap and remove methods have not worked. A study from November 2021 in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery found that intensive TNVR efforts can reduce the population of cats living outside and can be more cost-effective than trying to catch and remove those cats. While this may seem counter-intuitive to some, research supports what many in animal sheltering know to be true – that adoption and euthanasia alone won’t solve the challenge of free-roaming cats.

Both owned and community cats are a risk to birds and wildlife. We all want fewer free roaming cats. We need to focus on an effective solution to decrease the number of free roaming cats humanely and sustainably. Animal welfare organizations and many people believe in TNVR and there are grants available, taxpayer money would not be used for this community cat program.

Surgically altered cats aren’t spending their time marking territory and vying for mates so they are less of a nuisance. There will be fewer of them, which is a benefit to our native bird and wildlife friends. Vaccinated and sterilized cats are healthier, and our community is healthier. La Crosse needs humane, effective management of free roaming cats.

Margaret Webster

La Crosse

