Margaret Webster: Need to do better for birds

Avian influenza viruses have been isolated from more than 100 different species of wild birds around the world. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses cause severe disease and high mortality in infected birds. Domesticated birds (chickens, turkeys, ducks, etc.) may become infected with avian flu viruses through direct contact with infected waterfowl or other infected poultry, or through contact with surfaces that have been contaminated with the viruses. Recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian flu have occurred in large scale poultry facilities in Wisconsin.

We see headlines stating that these chickens will be “euthanized” due to exposure to this current virus strain. This is not euthanasia. Euthanasia can be defined as the act of killing or permitting the death of a hopelessly sick or injured animal in a painless way for reasons of mercy. The millions of birds living in a factory farm facility may be subject to ventilation shut down, which is when air flow and temperature regulation is shut down and the birds die due to hyperthermia and suffocation or by the practice of spraying water-based firefighting foam over birds inside a barn causing suffocation. These methods are not merciful or painless, much suffering occurs. We need to do better.