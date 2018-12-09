It is shameful that Wisconsin continues to allow wildlife killing contests.
In January and February of 2019, participants will vie for cash prizes for killing the most coyotes with a local killing contest in Sparta, as well as Sauk City and Cambria.
Killing contests offer cash and prizes for those who kill the most coyotes, crows, bobcats, foxes or other species.
Participants often use high-tech equipment like calling devices, spotlights, bait and hounds, removing any notion of fair chase, the idea that the hunter should not gain an unfair advantage over the hunted.
They also send the dangerous message to our state's youth that hunting is about killing for "fun" and prizes, rather than being about sportsmanship, responsibility and respect for the outdoors.
Killing contests are also out of step with modern, science-based wildlife management and will not protect livestock or increase numbers of game species like deer.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has stated plainly that "predator control does not work" in increasing deer numbers. Vermont's Fish and Wildlife Department pointed out "....these kinds of competitive coyote hunts are raising concerns on the part of the public and could possibly jeopardize the future of hunting and affect access to private lands for all hunters..." and the Legislature enacted a ban on coyote killing contests last spring.
Like Vermont, the Badger State should put a stop to these gruesome wildlife killing contests.
Margaret Webster, La Crosse