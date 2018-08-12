What is the best way to honor and thank our veterans? Vote in the Aug. 14 primary.
You don't need to wear a helmet, eat K-rations, be away from home, go on dangerous patrols or avoid enemy fire like our grandparents, parents, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts might have done to protect our democracy.
If needed, you can go to MyVote.wi.gov to make sure you are registered at your current address, find your polling place and see your sample ballot. Put Aug. 14 on your calendar with your plan on when to vote that day and celebrate the privilege that has been won for you.
Margaret Wood, La Crosse