Margaret Wood: Re-elect Rep. Billings in 95th District

I am whole-heartedly in support of Jill Billings, our State Assembly Representative for the 95th district. I had the pleasure of working with Jill when we were colleagues on the La Crosse County Board and Health and Human Services Board. I have witnessed first-hand her leadership skills and her ability to craft good legislative policies.

More recently, I have been called upon to help my 98-year-old mother navigate the many issues that come with aging. As a good public servant, Billings took the time to listen to the concerns and challenges of those involved in family care. She was well-informed and therefore, strongly supported the governor’s proposed Caregiver Tax Credit which would provide some relief for those who help keep family members in their own homes. She has co-authored legislation to address the high cost of co-pays on prescription drugs, including capping the monthly insulin copay. She has fought for accepting the Medicaid expansion dollars that would provide insurance coverage for more people in Wisconsin.

In her time in office, she has worked in a bipartisan manner to pass legislation with her Republican and Democratic colleagues. In fact, during a conversation, State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R) told me how much she appreciated working with Billings. Jill has improved the lives of all of us and I am proud to have her represent me in Madison. I encourage everyone to keep her in the Wisconsin Assembly by voting to re-elect Jill Billings for the 95th Assembly District.

Margaret Wood