Margaret Wood: Wisconsin voters deserve fair maps

Wisconsin is one of the worst gerrymandered states in our nation and Wisconsin voters do not like it. Voters in 56 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, nearly 80%, voted for the creation of fair district maps by a non-partisan body. On October 28, hundreds of voters from across Wisconsin packed the state Capitol, presenting testimonies supporting fair maps.

Our neighbors in Michigan also voted for fair maps and have had their will supported by the Michigan Supreme Court. Now Michigan district maps are drawn by a non-partisan committee. This coming January 18-21, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court will have the same opportunity to respect the will of the people across our state who have let their voices be heard.

Wisconsinites deserve to have their votes decide the outcomes of elections by having our state comprised of districts drawn fairly on our state map.

Margaret Wood

La Crosse

