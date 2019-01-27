As rural health-care providers, we build strong communities because we help give people access to the things they need to stay healthy.
Access includes clinical appointments, and also things like geography, ability to pay and language. Linking patients with services addressing these needs is essential. Especially when working with people in poverty, resource coordination helps assure someone stays healthy.
And it’s not just about health insurance.
Clearly, to prevent disease or treat health conditions early, financial barriers must be addressed. Our employer-based health insurance system doesn’t work for people who are not employed, can’t afford or lack access to insurance.
However, equally important is collaboration, interdisciplinary care and partnerships linking people to the resources needed to focus on their health and that of their families.
It is critical health-care providers understand that where someone lives and works, or their life experiences, have as much to do with their health as a clinical appointment.
Partnerships bring services closer to people in need.
For example, school-based mental health and dental services can reduce transportation barriers or reduce the stigma associated with them. Partnerships link food pantries, schools and resale shops, and find resources for people who may not speak English as their primary language.
Studies show that people in poverty have lower life expectancies than people who earn more. That’s unacceptable. As health-care institutions, it’s our job to build healthy communities.
The way we do this best is to attend to all the things people need to find and maintain good health.
Mari Freiberg, Cashton