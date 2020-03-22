Mariah Forster Olson: La Crosse should limit e-cigarettes

As a cancer survivor and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I advocate for public policies to fight cancer and improve public health.

That’s why I want the La Crosse City Council to prohibit the use of e-cigarettes wherever smoking is prohibited.

We fought hard to ensure people in La Crosse can breathe clean air at work and in public. There’s no reason to jeopardize that now for e-cigarettes.

Many of these products are manufactured and marketed by Big Tobacco – the same industry that’s lied for decades about the health effects of tobacco and secondhand smoke.

I’m proud of La Crosse’s clean indoor air, and don’t want to undermine its public health benefits by allowing e-cigarettes. Let’s keep them out of places where smoking is also prohibited.

Mariah Forster Olson, La Crosse

