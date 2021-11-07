Mariah Forster Olson: Make federal insurance subsidies permanent

As a childhood cancer survivor, I have devoted much of my life to improving my community by advocating on behalf of those battling illnesses outside of their control. These individuals and their families often have to make the difficult decision between financing their health care needs and being able to pay for things such as food and housing. That is why I advocate for policies that protect insurance for those who need it most.

I’m proud to call myself a fighter and a survivor. I was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at a young age and was lucky enough to have an amazing team of health care providers that helped me through one of the most difficult times in my life. I want every member of my community to have the access to the quality care that I did.

Federal insurance subsidies — which were expanded earlier this year in the American Rescue Plan Act — are a necessity for a lot of people struggling to afford coverage. The extra subsidies made more than 50,000 in Wisconsin eligible to get the tax credit relief for insurance this year. However, these subsidies are set to expire at the end of next year.

I’m asking Sen. Tammy Baldwin to continue fighting for access to affordable health care for all by making these expanded subsidies permanent before it’s too late.

Mariah Forster Olson

La Crosse

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)

