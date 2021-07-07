Marian Schiesser: Do It for Your children and grandchildren

It is so disappointing to learn that only 50% of people in Wisconsin have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, especially with the Delta strain on the rise. We’re smarter than that, Wisconsin.

Many people get the flu shot, or take other medications recommended by their physician, without knowing what’s in the medication. We are endangering ourselves and our families, especially our children and grandchildren too young to get the vaccine, by not getting it ourselves.

Science has come a long way; this vaccine is built on years of accumulated research leading up today. It didn’t just come about overnight. I understand that some people are not able to get the vaccine, for health reasons. But I want children to attend school this fall without danger of spreading the virus. And I especially want grandchildren and babies to be safe.

Please do your part. If you are not vaccinated yet, please wear a mask in public.

Marian Schiesser

La Crosse

