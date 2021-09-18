Marian Schiesser: Supporting renovation of Hatchery Building

I support the renovation of the Hatchery Building in Riverside Park for use as an event venue. It would be a great addition to the north end of the park next to the International Gardens. It is a historical building that would add a lot to the beauty of the park and provide an indoor event area, as well as an outdoor area, that doesn’t exist now.

We’ve heard that the building should be a coffee shop or restaurant and not compete with other event venues. But it still would be competing… just with other downtown coffee shops and restaurants. That shouldn’t be the reason not to develop it. Unfortunately, we’ve also heard that no other developers have shown an interest in the building.

The south end of Riverside is beautiful with Logistics, the Community Theater, and Waterfront. The north end needs an update to the gardens. With the development of the Northpoint district coming soon, the Hatchery would be a historic addition to the whole area, much like the Charmant. Right now it’s an eye sore. People will still be able to walk through the gardens, and enjoy the park even more than they do now.

Our city planners are professionals. We should trust that they’ll consider the neighbors, hours, noise, parking, and other logistics. We can let our voices be heard, but we also need to support new ideas in the city.