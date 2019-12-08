Maribeth Breidel: Morality is more important than politics

I am a 52-year-old woman from Hokah, and ever since Donald Trump became president I have been paying close attention.
In all my life I never paid attention to politics, but for me this isn't about politics. It's about morality, integrity and safety.
I don't feel safe at all with Trump in office. How can the Republicans stand behind this guy who is a pathological narcissist?
He shows that he has no morals whatsoever.
There was most definitely a quid pro quo -- it doesn't take a rocket scientist or a career politician to figure this out.
Anyone who stands behind him is putting party over country. Before this all happened with the Ukraine situation, I would not have minded a Republican taking over as president over him but now I have no faith whatsoever in the Republicans.
They’re just as dangerous and dirty as Trump.
I vote to impeach, remove and lock him up.
Maribeth Breidel, Hokah, Minnesota